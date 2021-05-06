Two dads in court for allegedly raping own daughters, impregnating one

Johannesburg - Two Mpumalanga men have been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping their minor daughters, one eventually impregnating his 14-year-old.

One of the fathers, a 48-year-old from Masoyi, was turned in by his 12-year-old daughter who, accompanied by her friends, went to the police station to report him.

The two men were expected in the Kabokweni and Emalahleni Magistrate's Courts on Wednesday to face charges of rape.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, of the Mpumalanga police, said the 12-year-old girl went with her friends to the police station to report that her biological father had been raping her for some time.

She told police that, on April 13, he started assaulting her for no apparent reason.

“He then tied her up with a rope and repeatedly raped her until Tuesday, May 4.

"The ordeal ended when her friend came looking for her. It is reported that her father initially refused to let the friend enter the house.

“However, she ignored him, forcefully pushed the door and eventually found the victim tied up. It is further said that her friend encouraged her to report the matter to police.”

In another incident, in Vosman, a man allegedly turned on his two daughters, aged 14 and 16, raping them and impregnating one of them.

Hlathi said information at their disposal was that the 36-year-old man had allegedly been raping the youngest daughter since May last year.

Hlathi said the children’s mother reported the rapes to the police in March.

“The ordeal was uncovered after the youngest daughter started bleeding for months and her mother grew concerned then took her to the doctor for medical examination.

“During the consultation, the doctor informed the mother that her daughter was in fact pregnant.

“That is when she revealed that her father had been repeatedly raping her since last year. A rape case was opened and the suspect arrested.

“While police were investigating the matter, they also discovered that he had reportedly also taken advantage of his 16-year-old-daughter who resides in Phola near Ogies.

“The suspect is facing charges of sexual grooming, sexual assault and rape.”

The man had previously applied for bail.

The Acting Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla, said he was concerned about incidents of children being sexually and emotionally abused by their parents.

"There is a real need for moral regeneration in our society, unless there is a change taking place then the future of our children is doomed as such incidents have a long term effect on the victims," Phahla said.

