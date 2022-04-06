Two die in two trucks, six-car collision in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg – Two people were killed and three others injured when two trucks and six other light motor vehicles collided on the N17 in Trichardt, Mpumalanga on Tuesday, ER24 paramedics said. ER24 paramedics spokesperson Russel Meiring said two trucks were found in the middle of the road with a light motor vehicle smashed between them.

“Numerous people were seen walking around the scene. On closer inspection, medics found two bodies lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle smashed between the two trucks. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead. “Three other patients were tended to on the scene. One was a male driver trapped inside his truck, while two others were from the light motor vehicles,” Meiring said. “Rescue Services had to use specialised equipment to free the driver from the truck. Once released, medics treated the patients and transported them to Mediclinic Highveld for further care.”

In another accident, Meiring said a man in his fifties, was killed when his motorbike crashed into the side of a minibus taxi in Three Rivers, Vereeniging. "ER24 arrived at 6.15am to find the motorbike and the driver lying in the left-hand lane. The taxi had come to a stop some distance further down the road. "Medics assessed the biker and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead."

The taxi driver was not injured. In a separate accident in Vereeniging, a driver was killed in a collision involving a truck and a bakkie on the R54 road in the direction of Villiers. "ER24 paramedics alongside Midvaal Fire arrived at the scene shortly before 11.30am and found a vehicle ablaze. The fire department managed to extinguish the fire, but unfortunately, the driver, who was found inside the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said Ineke van Huyssteen, another ER24 spokesperson.

