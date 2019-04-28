Two men were injured, one seriously, when a man in his Mustang sports car allegedly jumped the traffic lights at the Walter Sisulu and Bimy Dimane roads intersection in Middelburg and collided with another car before crashing into a pole on the pavement. Photo: ER24

MIDDELBURG - Two men were injured, one seriously, when a man in his Mustang sports car allegedly jumped the traffic lights at the Walter Sisulu and Bimy Dimane roads intersection in Middelburg in Mpumalanga and collided with another car before crashing into a pole on the pavement on Saturday. "ER24 paramedics arrived just after 11am to find that the man from the Mustang, who had apparently suffered minor injuries, had already left the scene to go to hospital," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"The second vehicle was a complete write-off and a male in his late 20s suffered serious injuries and another in his late 40s moderate injuries. Both the patients were treated and transported to a private hospital in the area."

South African Police Service officers attended the scene and were investigating, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)