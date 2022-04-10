Two killed in Mpumalanga mob justice, one arrested

TWO people were killed in an apparent mob justice incident in Kanyamazwane, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident took place a few days ago, and the bodies of the two people were found in Pienaar on Saturday.

"According to the report, the four were kidnapped on Wednesday, April 6, by their assailants following a burglary that was reported at Kanyamazane where household items to the estimated value of about R 11 000 were stolen, including a 40 inch Hisense TV, three cellphones, a Samsung, Huawei , and iPhone, some clothing items (nean's) as well as a USB," Brigadier Mohlala said. He said one person escaped with injuries after he was assaulted and his family took him for medical treatment. The incident was reported to the police and one suspect was arrested.

"Police are still in pursuit of other suspects who were behind this and the investigation into the missing person still continues. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon facing two counts of murder and more charges may be added as the investigation proceeds." Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has warned people not to take the law into their own hands. "People should learn to allow the wheels of justice to turn whenever they have complaints. It has been proven several times that the law does punish the wrongdoers, especially with the convictions and sentences that we continuously communicate," she said.

In North West, police said four men were arrested after a man accused of house burglary was brutally assaulted and boiling water poured on him in Coligny. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, said David Moleko Mosweu, 42, Petrus Mpoifi Mosweu, 40, Daniel Resegwedi Mosweu, 46, Daniel Monnapule Matsela, 39, and Alfred Monapule Machabe, 32, were due to in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. | IOL