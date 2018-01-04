Two people were killed and four others injured on Friday afternoon, when two trucks and a SUV collided on the R50 in Delmas, Mpumalanga. Picture : Supplied/ER24

Delmas - Two people were killed and four others injured on Friday afternoon, when two trucks and a SUV collided on the R50 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, paramedics said.

"Two trucks and an SUV were found to have collided. All three had caught alight and had already been extinguished by the fire services," ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said in a statement.

"Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered two bodies lying trapped inside the larger truck. Unfortunately, both patients had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead."

Four more patients were found on the scene, one was found in a critical condition while the other three were found with moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured patient with advanced life support interventions.

"Once treated, the critically injured patient was airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby private hospital for further treatment. The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to various hospitals," Meiring said.

The exact details surrounding the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA