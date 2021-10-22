Two killed on infamous Moloto Road as Pretoria-bound bus overturns

Pretoria: The notorious R573 road near Moloto was closed after a bus overturned at around 4am, killing two people – a passenger and a pedestrian, the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said on Friday morning. The bus was reportedly en route to Pretoria from Waterval, said spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“It is believed that the crash occurred when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian. About 26 people sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the area,” he said. “Motorists are advised to use R568 road from KwaMhlanga to Bronkhorstspruit and travel to and from Pretoria through N4 toll road.” There have been numerous deadly accidents on the busy road linking Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Last year, residents serviced by the road came to Pretoria and camped at the Union Buildings demanding progress on the proposed rail corridor, to save lives. The demonstrators had vowed not to leave until President Cyril Ramaphosa had addressed them on the promised R34 billion development project. Sam Masango, who leads people from three Mpumalanga municipalities – Thembisile Hani, Dr JS Moroka and Elias Motsoaledi – said the entire Kwa-Ndebele kingdom had endorsed the action of the group called Moloto Concerned Residents.

“Ndebele people donned their traditional attire and travelled to Pretoria to join and support us… because they wanted to show this government that we are united in our demand of this project,” said Masango at the time. Earlier this month, Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe appealed to truck drivers in the province to use the road in a considerate manner, following incidents of their reckless driving. Shongwe made the remarks after participating in a law enforcement operation on the N4 toll road in Schoemanskloof towards Mbombela.