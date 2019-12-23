File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

ARBOR - Two men died after sustaining fatal injuries when they were hit by a train in Arbor in Mpumalanga on Sunday, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 8am, they found the two men lying on the train tracks, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Unfortunately, both had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," she said.

African News Agency (ANA)