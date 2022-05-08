Two more arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder

Rustenburg - Two more men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of EFF head of international relations, Godrich Gardee. Mpumalanga provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said the two were arrested between Saturday and Sunday.

"So far three suspects have been arrested. This comes after the arrest of two men in Nelspruit [Mbombela] between yesterday [Saturday] late night and the early hours of this morning [Sunday]. "This is encouraging because we indicated that there were other people of interest who we were following and interviewing. Through our investigation, which is still proceeding, we were able to come out with information that we fully believe the two are the right suspects," General Manamela said on Sunday. The two would join the 39-year-old man who was arrested on Friday, in Schoemansdal (Nkomazi).

Hillary Gardee went missing on April 29 when she went shopping in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit. She was with a 3-year-old child. According to her uncle, Moses Mbatha, the child was found a street away from their home at 8.30pm on the same day. Hillary was found murdered on Tuesday.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, citing a post-mortem report, on Wednesday said a bullet wound was located in the back of her head, indicating that she was shot almost execution style. Hillary was laid to rest on Saturday, in Mbombela. IOL