Two Mpumalanga men jailed for rape, robbery

Johannesburg - Two Mpumalanga men were on Friday sentenced by the Ermelo Regional Court for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances after they attacked a woman who was in the company of her boyfriend. “Siyabonga Thempeli Shabangu, aged 23, was convicted of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances, while Simphiwe Sibusiso Khumalo, aged 18, was convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. “In December 2018, the victim was walking with her boyfriend in Wesselton Extension 1 when they came across Shabangu and Khumalo. Shabangu pointed a firearm at the victims and Khumalo threatened them with a knife. “The boyfriend ran away leaving the girlfriend behind. Khumalo robbed the woman of R2,500 cash and her cellphone.” She said Shabangu dragged the woman into the bush, at a local cemetery, and raped her three times.

“While busy raping her, he heard people talking and took her to another location where he tried to rape her using piece of plastic as a condom.

He then took her to the stream nearby and ordered her to wash herself and (he) fled the scene,” Nyuswa said.

“Fortunately, a passer-by spotted the victim and took her to her parental home. She reported the incident to her mother and was able to identify Khumalo and Shabangu to the police. They were eventually arrested.”

Shabangu was also linked to the crime through DNA tests. An identification parade was held and the woman positively identified both Shabangu and Khumalo.

“Khumalo pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and Shabangu pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Chanè Rothman led evidence of the victim, and the medical report confirmed the physical injuries the victim sustained.

“Evidence of the victim’s mother supported the evidence of the victim and that of a medical report,” Nyuswa said.

The prosecution, led by Rothman, asked the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of life behind bars.

“The magistrate concurred and sentenced Shabangu to life imprisonment for rape and fifteen years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“Khumalo was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment suspended for five years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“During sentencing, the court considered the time Khumalo had spent in custody and that he was a juvenile when he committed the offence,” Nyuswa said.

The court declared both Khumalo and Shabangu unfit to possess firearms.

African News Agency (ANA)