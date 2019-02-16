Two people died and 69 others were injured when a bus and a car, which then burst into flame, collided on the R538 Numbi Road just past White River in Mpumalanga. Picture: ER24

White River - Two people died and 69 others were injured when a bus and a car collided on the R538 Numbi Road just past White River in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 8am they found a bus off the road and multiple people on the scene, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Paramedics also found a vehicle that had burst into flames a little up the road. Upon further assessment paramedics found that two people inside the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene."

Sixty-nine other people were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

Picture: ER24





The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.

