Two-plate stove causes shack fire as mom, two kids burn to death

JOHANNESBURG – A mother and her two children were burnt to death in their shack at Klarinet Extension 3 in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after the mother apparently did not turn off the two-plate stove they were using to warm themselves up. The incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Friday when the 31-year-old mother, and her two children, a boy and girl aged 4 and 5, died.

The mother apparently fell asleep with the stove still on. The three are said to have been home alone at the time of the incident. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “The three couldn’t be saved and were unfortunately certified dead on the scene. Police at Witbank are investigating three inquests following the incident.” The father, who lives with them, is believed to have left to go shopping at the time of the tragedy.

It took place only days after another similar incident was reported on Monday in the province when a deadly fire broke out at Marikana informal settlement in Hendrina, in the early hours. That incident claimed the lives of two siblings aged 8 and 13, who were under the care of their 17-year-old brother. Provincial SAPS Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has urged members of the public to avoid “unsafe methods of getting warm during these extreme cold conditions which are exacerbated by load-shedding experienced throughout the country”.

He added: “The incident is regrettable. Though we understand the situation that we find ourselves in, we still caution the public to always consider safety first whenever they attempt to warm themselves from the chilling conditions". Manamela extended a message of condolences to the family of the deceased. IOL