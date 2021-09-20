Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga, after teens raped on their way to shop and salon

JOHANNESBURG: Two suspects, aged 21 and 29, have been arrested in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, after two girls, aged 16, were allegedly raped this weekend.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court, in Mpumalanga, on Tuesday, police said. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the suspects were arrested by members of the Kanymazane Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Sunday. Mdhluli said one suspect allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, after he grabbed her and forced her into his room. The teenage girl had been on her way to the shop.

“He took her by force to his room and reportedly raped her upon arrival. “The matter was reported to police at Kabokweni and the case was assigned to Kanyamazane FCS Unit. “An investigation was conducted and a 21-year-old suspect was apprehended in connection with this incident,” said Mdhluli.

On Saturday, another teenage girl, 16, was on her way to the salon in the same area, when she was allegedly raped. “It is said that, upon arriving at the salon, she met a man who is known to her. “The man then allegedly forced her into his room and raped her.

“This matter too was probed by the investigating team from Kanyamazane FCS and they made a breakthrough, when they arrested the 29-year-old suspect as well,” said Mdhluli. The Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has praised the Kanyamazane FCS Unit for their hard work in effecting the arrests. She condemned the raping of women.