Unsuspecting Mpumalanga cops shot while driving past a crime scene

Pretoria - The shooting of two police officers, aged 38 and 42, near Komatipoort has been condemned by provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena The two police officers were shot and injured on Monday at Block C in Tonga, according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“According to the information received, the members were on duty, doing a routine patrol, when they unknowingly drove by a business burglary that was in progress. Upon noticing the police vehicle, the suspects opened fire and a shoot-out ensued,” said Sekgotodi. She said the two officers were rushed to hospital after they sustained injuries during the shooting. “There is no arrest at this stage whilst the investigation is ongoing,” she added.

Mokoena said: “An attack on the police is an attack on the state, we will therefore not leave any stone unturned and we will ensure that those who commit such heinous act against our officers in blue are found and face the full might of the law.” The police in Mpumalanga is requesting anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to please contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant-Colonel Erhard Stroh on 0823008315 or Warrant Officer Mduduzi Aubrey Motubatse on 0721950185, or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.