Washing powder everywhere as two trucks collide in N4 crash

Pretoria - Two truck drivers have been admitted to hospital after a truck crash on the N4 at the Sudwala turn-off outside Mbombela on Tuesday. The road was awash with washing powder from one of the trucks after it collapsed head-on with another truck.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics, the two heavy vehicles collided head-on. One of the trucks was transporting washing powder when it overturned. The wreckages occupied the width of the roadway and the road had to be closed to all traffic.

“Both drivers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” read the statement. In another accident on Monday, a man was killed when his car and a truck collided. The accident took place on the N2 highway near Umhlali.

Paul Herbst, from Medi-Response, said the man had been travelling north when his car veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a truck head-on. “Medi-Response paramedics arrived to find that the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead. His body was pinned within the wreckage and firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the victim,” he said. Herbst said the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

