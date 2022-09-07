Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Baby buck washed away in river while crossing with mother

The mother waterbuck and her calf can be seen at the Crocodile River in the Mjejane Game Reserve in Hectorspruit, Mpumalanga, before the calf gets washed away. Picture: Dave Pusey Leo Vantage Safaris

The mother waterbuck and her calf can be seen at the Crocodile River in the Mjejane Game Reserve in Hectorspruit, Mpumalanga, before the calf gets washed away. Picture: Dave Pusey Leo Vantage Safaris

Published 3h ago

Share

Durban - A female waterbuck lost her baby calf while crossing a river at a private game lodge in Mpumalanga.

The mother buck only realised she had lost her calf after crossing the Crocodile River at the Mjejane Game Reserve in Hectorspruit. The Mjejane reserve, a 4 000-hectare residential estate, has a private bridge leading into the Kruger National Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incident was caught on video by a tour guide from Leo Vantage Safari, Dave Pusey.

From the video, the mother can be seen trying to find a way across the river as the water level rises. During spring and summer, the park is in the rainy season, which raises the water levels of the surrounding rivers.

“The mother decided that she needed to get to the southern bank to get herself and her baby to safety before the water level rose even more. She started crossing the river, not very concerned about her calf, and continued to the other side!

Story continues below Advertisement

“The calf soon followed after its mother, fighting to swim against the current and finally got washed away by the water under the bridge.

“Luckily, the calf managed to climb out of the water back onto a rocky island on the other side of the bridge. We are not sure whether the little calf survived the night on the island as it wasn’t there the next morning. We really hope the courageous calf made it across to its mom once it had some energy back,” Pusey said.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

environmentanimaltourismDepartment of TourismSA TourismKruger National ParkMpumalangaWildlife

Share

Recent stories by:

Jehran Naidoo