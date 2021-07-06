WATCH: Five arrested after assaulting motorist during parking bay brawl in Mpumalanga

Johannesburg – Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to a pulp after a woman bumped into his car, leading to a parking lot confrontation over the two. The woman, Sonia van Meyeren, 47, who has since been arrested and released on warning with the other four suspects, allegedly reversed into the victim’s car leading to a dispute and a confrontation.

Soon after, four men emerged, and they assaulted the victim. Mpumalanga’s provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma has condemned the alleged assault of a man who was seen being beaten by five suspects and called for tolerance. He said the police had since arrested the five suspects, and they had been charged with assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The suspects are Dean Venter, 29, Frank van Meyeren, 36, Jonathan Vermuelen, 41, van Meyeren, 47 and Johannes Vermeulen, 50. The Mpumalanga top cop called on members of the public to be tolerant towards each other and that they had other recourse to resolve differences, not violence. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlati said the suspects were arrested last week over two days.

“A 27-year-old man, who is a victim in this matter, allegedly confronted one of the suspects, Sonia van Meyeren, after she reversed her vehicle and allegedly bumped his car. “An argument ensued between the two thereafter, the suspect is said to have made a phone call. “Moments later, four men arrived at the scene and severely assaulted the victim,” said Hlathi.

The suspects appeared before the Secunda Magistrate’s Court, where they were released on warning. They are expected to appear in court again on July 27. “The Provincial Commissioner, has strongly condemned this act and urged the community to resolve matters amicably or alternatively request police to intervene. “We will not tolerate such conduct which threatens the lives of others. There are other ways in which issues can be resolved peacefully", said Manamela.