WATCH: Leopard teaches cubs how to cross road at Kruger National Park

Durban - Stereotypes about animals roaming freely in Africa are absolutely spot on. A recent video trending online showing a leopard teaching its cubs how to cross the road at the world-famous Kruger National Park is likely to get an “awwwww” out of you.

While a lucky group of tourists stopped to get a front row seat, the big cat taught its two young cubs to navigate the world of men. After going out to scope the area for any danger, the leopard goes back into the bush to retrieve its young. Like every family, there has to be one rebellious spirit that the parent needs to pay extra attention to.

The leopard then went back for its cub, who decided to sit in the middle of the road and belt out a few meows (in its faint voice). The elder leopard goes back, picks up the cub by its neck and tries to make its way back when the other cub joins them, giving the tourists even more of a show. The sighting took place around six kilometres from the Lower Sabie towards Crocodile Bridge, according to 64-year-old, Thinus Delport, who had the opportunity to witness the event.

“Early morning, my daughters and I left the camp looking for leopards. They were convinced that there are no leopards in the Kruger, as neither of them had ever seen one. As we drove, I jokingly convinced them to start singing in the car, to draw the leopards out, and so they did – and to my surprise – it actually worked!” “We hit a traffic jam where a few cars were stationary. It seemed like visitors were looking at the pride of lions. My daughter noticed that in the thicket behind our vehicle, there was a mother leopard trying to move her cubs!! “It was my daughter’s first visit to the Kruger, and she was the first to whip out her video camera. I’m glad she did because I would have been shaking so much from excitement that the footage might have just been ruined. We stayed and watched as the mother crossed the road first to make sure that all was safe before returning to encourage her cubs to cross to safety,” Delport said.

