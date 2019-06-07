Screengrab from video

Weltevrede - A Mpumalanga teacher captured on video invigilating a mid-year examination with a gun has been suspended, the provincial education department confirmed on Friday. Footage emerged showing the 26-year-old male teacher at Mabusabesala Secondary School walking among pupils in a classroom with what appears to be a rifle on a strap hanging from his shoulder.

This incident is believed to have happened on Monday, while the Grade 11 pupils were writing their Tourism paper.

It's not clear why the teacher at the Weltevrede school was carrying the firearm inside a classroom.

The Mpumalanga Education Department in a statement confirming the teacher's suspension said it viewed the video "in serious light and has already instituted an investigation to understand the circumstances that lead to this conduct".

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Supplied.

"The department will on Monday, 10 June 2019 send officials to the school to offer counselling to pupils who may have been traumatised by this act.

"Given the nature of this incident, the school has been directed to open a case with the police.The department will monitor the developments at this school very close."

The department went on to stress that this was an isolated incident and was not tolerable under any circumstance.

"The department urges teachers and stakeholders to uphold the honour and dignity of the teaching profession and expose any behavior that seeks to undermine this virtue."