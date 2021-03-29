WATCH: SAPS launch investigation into White River police station assault

DURBAN - Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a violent attack inside the White River police station yesterday. Video footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a man being assaulted by a group of men inside the police station. Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police were aware of the altercation, which happened yesterday morning. It is alleged that the men are security guards who had earlier tried to force the man and his fiancé off the road. He said the conduct of the people who were involved in the physical fight were unacceptable and the man who appears to be assaulted on the video is urged to register a criminal case for investigation purposes.

“This incident is unfortunate and shows lawlessness on the part of the individuals involved, as a police station is not a battle ground.

’’The district commissioner of Ehlanzeni, Major-General Dianah Mashele, has urgently attended to the matter and further established a team led by two senior police officers to probe this matter departmentally, to scrutinise the conduct of the SAPS members who were on duty that day,” he said.

Hlathi said an inquiry has been opened with a view to acquiring detailed information on the matter.

He said a criminal case of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria has been opened against the man who was pressed down. He is accused of being involved in a collision with a vehicle and allegedly uttering racial slurs.

Hlathi said the matter has been made known to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

IOL