WATCH: Trucks, bakkie torched on the N2 in Mpumalanga

Three trucks and a bakkie were set alight while two other trucks were damaged by unknown people on the N2 in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, prompting police to maintain heightened visibility on the road until Thursday.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli of the Mpumalanga Police said preliminary reports indicated that the incident erupted following a labour related dispute at a construction site at Merino Mall in Ermelo. No one was injured in the incident. It was not yet known who the perpetrators were and whether they could be among the people who were protesting. “The police in Ermelo calls on members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects who torched the trucks. The probe is continuing and we are looking for those suspects

“A case of public violence has been opened while no injuries were reported. No one has been arrested so far.” Mdhluli could not say what the trucks were carrying, where they were coming from or where they were going. During the unrest that turned parts of South Africa into a war zone , more than 30 trucks were torched across KwaZulu-Natal.