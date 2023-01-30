WATCH: Two die in Mbombela plane crash near old Nelspruit Airport

Pretoria – A pilot and a passenger died after a light aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the old Nelspruit Airport on Monday.
According to Emer-G-Med, the accident happened around 4pm.
“On arrival at the scene paramedics found the aircraft in ruins. The pilot and his only passenger were declared dead, Emer-G-Med said in a statement.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the civil aviation authorities and the police,” Emer-G-Med said.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) spokesperson Sisa Majola said he would be sending out a statement regarding the accident.
“In a short while, I will send out an update with details on the light aircraft crash that happened in Mbombela this afternoon,” Majola said.
∎ In another incident, a 40-year-old Johannesburg man was airlifted to hospital after he was found in a critical condition after sustaining life-threatening electrical burns.
According to reports from the scene, the man was conducting electrical work for City Power when he was injured.
Emer-G-Med said the authorities were in attendance and conducting further investigations.
