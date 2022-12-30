Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 30, 2022

WATCH: Two men punch and kick each other in alleged road rage incident

Screenshot of the incident

Published 43m ago

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

Durban - A video of two men in fisticuffs at a busy intersection has gone viral.

In the 16-second video, the two elderly men start punching each other.

One of the men then falls on the road and the other person begins repeatedly kicking him and punching him.

People can be heard screaming and honking their horns.

Details of what transpired are unclear, but according to reports the incident took place in Mpumalanga in Mbombela.

SAPS have been approached for comment and the story will be updated once comment is received.

In another incident, a 67-year-old KZN man who is alleged to have killed a man in a road rage incident will stand trial in 2023.

Anthony Edward Ball, 67, is alleged to have killed Dean Charnley in March on Everton Road in Kloof.

According to Daily News Charnley, 49, was in the company of his 18-year-old son at the time of the shooting.

He died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest.

His wife Robyn said her husband had just brought their car home from a service and took the car for a spin around the block when the alleged confrontation took place.

She told Daily News her husband’s alleged killer should go to jail for the crime.

IOL

