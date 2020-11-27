We Remember Martha Mmola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of mourning, from November 25 to 29, for victims of Covid-19 and gender-based violence. Through our We Remember campaign, we too will pay tribute to some of the more than 20 000 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and commemorate women who have died violently at the hands of men. We Remember Martha Mmola ANC MP Martha Mmola died of Covid-19 related illness in July. She served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces, representing Mpumalanga. Mmola had also previously served as a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee defence.

“We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Mahlangu said in a joint statement issued shortly after Mmola’s death.

“Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served."

To the families of those who have died from Covid-19 or gender-based violence this year, we share your pain, we know their names and most of all, we remember.

