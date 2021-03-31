White River police station assault: AfriForum assists couple in filing charges

DURBAN - The couple involved in an assault at the White River police station are set to lay charges against the private security security guards involved in the attack.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum said they will assist the couple following the harrowing assault, which has since gone viral on socia media.

AfriForum's Marnus Kamfer said they will also help the pair submit a charge against the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority under the leadership of advocate Gerrie Nel.

"If these criminals that traumatised this couple are indeed security officials, their actions are in contravention of the entire nature of the PSiRA code of conduct. Their behaviour is simply unacceptable.

’’Something that further repels AfriForum is the fact that this behaviour took place in a police station in the presence of police officials that are supposed to protect citizens. We cannot simply ignore this matter," he said.