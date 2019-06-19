File picture

Durban - Police have asked for help from the public in finding the suspects responsible for three separate murders that took place in one night in various locations in the Vosman area of Witbank, near Nelspruit. According to one of Mpumulanga's provincial South African Police Services (SAPS) spokespersons, colonel Mtsholi Bhembe, the murders occurred on Monday.

"At about 5.20pm, police received a complaint of an injured man who had been abandoned at the clinic by unknown men. On arrival, they found a nurse who directed them to the man, who was already dead," said Bhembe, adding that the deceased had been stabbed.

Another complaint came in at 6pm. "[A] man ... was found lying in a pool of blood on the pavement in front of a house belonging to the complainant. Police rushed to the scene and found the man with stab wounds [to] his body, already dead".

Bhembe said the last complaint was received around 11pm. A man was found lying dead in a pool of blood at Ackerville outside the hostel. He had sustained gunshot wounds.

Bhembe told African News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday night that police were exploring all avenues, including that the attacks could have been perpetrated by the same suspects.

"The motive behind the killings is still unknown and no arrests have been made as yet. Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is urged to contact Constable Ouma Nkambule on 083 519 8344 or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111," said Bhembe.

African News Agency (ANA)