Pretoria – The SAPS in Mpumalanga has launched a manhunt for the killers of an 86-year-old woman. She was murdered at an old-age home in Witbank.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the “shocking” incident was believed to have taken place on Sunday evening.

“Police as well as the medical personnel were notified about this incident detailing that a female pensioner was a victim. Upon arrival at the place, the old woman's motionless body was found with multiple stab wounds. (She) was, unfortunately, certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” said Hlathi.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed the deceased woman’s vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, was among her belongings stolen.

“The victim seemed to have been held hostage and was then stabbed by her assailant(s) before fleeing the scene with the stolen items. Police followed up on information which led to the recovery of the said vehicle, which was left abandoned at Krugersdorp, in Gauteng, in the early hours of (Monday),” said Hlathi.