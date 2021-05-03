Woman in dock for allegedly stabbing husband to death

Johannesburg - A 39-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her husband to death in their home.

It is not known what happened prior to the stabbing but paramedics found the man bleeding. He was declared dead at the scene and the woman was arrested.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Police, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning just before 3am at Goromani Trust, near Hazyview.

Police received information from the community about a man who had been stabbed by the wife and they rushed there, he said.

“On their arrival, they found the victim, a 42-year-old man with injuries and laying unconscious bleeding profusely.

“Emergency Services personnel were summoned to the scene. Unfortunately, the man was certified dead and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

“The woman did not flee, she was just there in the house.

“As to how many times he was stabbed, it will be determined by the forensic reports, which is part of the investigation as the matter is in the hands of the court. The matter is sub judice ecause of that, I'm not allowed to comment on such,” he said.

The woman was arrested and charged with murder. She is expected to appear before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Acting Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Major General Thulani Phahla, condemned the incident and urged members of the community not to resort to acts of violence in resolving issues but to rather seek professional help whenever they face challenges in their relationships.

Last month, a councillor in the Free State allegedly stabbed his wife several times and then tried to commit suicide.

Meloding ward councillor, Sephiri Jan Diphoko, 43, is said to have hanged himself after stabbing his wife but the injured woman cut the rope he was hanging from and reported him to the police.

Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said at the time that Diphoko’s wife had reported that her husband arrived at their home after 4pm.

According to the 46-year-old wife, Diphoko was drunk.

“A squabble ensued between the couple which led to the councillor assaulting and stabbing his wife multiple times with a kitchen knife.

“It is also alleged that after the ordeal, the councillor took a rope and attempted to hang himself from the ceiling trap door. The wife managed to cut the rope with a knife and he fell to the floor. She then went to report the incident at the police station,” Makhele said. | IOL