Nelspruit - The Provincial Commissioner of the Mpumalanga Police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma urged motorists to be wary of people who ask for assistance along the road.

On Friday, spokesperson Sergeant Gerald Sedibe said the warning came after a 36-year-old woman was raped and robbed by two men in an alleged roadside scam.

"The woman was driving home when a half-naked lady emerged from the bushes and attempted to stop her under false pretext that she needed help. After driving a few meters, she (the victim) decided to drive back and assist. Immediately after stopping her vehicle, the half-naked lady disappeared and an unknown man popped out of the bushes wearing a balaclava and pointed at her with a firearm," Sedibe said.

Sedibe said the man got inside the woman's car and instructed her to drive towards the Injaka Dam, in the direction leading into the bushes. He then invited another man to go over to them.

"The victim tried to escape but the suspect fired a shot, forced her to undress and they both took turns raping her. They further robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money, a cellphone and other belongings, then fled the scene in a green Volkswagen Citi Golf," Sedibe said.

"No one has been arrested as yet and police are on the lookout for the suspects including the lady who appeared to be asking for assistance."

African News Agency/ANA