Worshippers robbed at a mosque in Mpumalanga

A gang of heavily armed men made off with car and personal belongings after robbing worshippers at a mosque in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the mosque was robbed on Friday afternoon.

“According to the report, about 15 heavily armed suspects driving in a white Toyota Quantum [minibus taxi] stormed into a place of worship, a mosque at Kabokweni at around 13h20. It is said that the suspects then held approximately 20 worshippers at gunpoint, thereby robbing them of their personal belongings, including their cellphones. The suspects also took a car, a Toyota Corolla with registration number JRH 078 MP, belonging to one of the worshippers before they fled the scene with the robbed items," he said. He said a business robbery case was opened at Kabokweni police station. “A massive manhunt for the suspects has since been launched and police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to call Detective Lieutenant Colonel Zenzo Banda on 0823739062 or call the Crime Stop number on 0860010111. Alternatively members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said.

In the Western Cape, police said a 35-year-old man, from Kleinmond in the Overberg area, was arrested and charged for possession of abalone. Spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Rural Flying Squad members were conducting patrols along the N2 highway at Plettenberg Bay on March 3 when they were alerted of possible illicit poaching activities in the water near The Crags, just outside Plettenberg Bay. “They operationalised the information and tactically responded to the area with rangers from the South African National Parks. Upon arrival they noticed activities in the water where they cornered a man with 29 units of abalone in his possession. He was subsequently arrested."

