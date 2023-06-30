Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, June 30, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Your day time weekend will be load shedding free, but your evenings set for Stage 3

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Published 4h ago

Share

Cape Town - Eskom has announced Stage 3 load shedding bouts for the weekend, while South Africans will be spared of any load shedding during day time this weekend.

Power utility Eskom said Stage 3 load shedding was expected to be implemented over the Friday evening peak before it was set to be suspended from midnight until 4 pm on Saturday.

Eskom said the pattern would be repeated until further communication.

Eskom has implemented lower load shedding stages in recent weeks.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns are currently reduced to 14 374 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance increased to 5 003 MW.

More on this

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Kriel power stations were returned to service.

"In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal as well as two generation units at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

"The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.

Mokwena also said that Eskom teams are working around the clock to return generating units to service over the next few days.

She further said Eskom would publish another update should any significant changes occur.

IOL

Related Topics:

EskomNERSAKgosientsho Ramokgopa

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe