Your day time weekend will be load shedding free, but your evenings set for Stage 3

Cape Town - Eskom has announced Stage 3 load shedding bouts for the weekend, while South Africans will be spared of any load shedding during day time this weekend. Power utility Eskom said Stage 3 load shedding was expected to be implemented over the Friday evening peak before it was set to be suspended from midnight until 4 pm on Saturday.

Eskom said the pattern would be repeated until further communication. Eskom has implemented lower load shedding stages in recent weeks. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said breakdowns are currently reduced to 14 374 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance increased to 5 003 MW.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Kriel power stations were returned to service. "In the same period, a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal as well as two generation units at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. "The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to the current capacity constraints," Mokwena said.