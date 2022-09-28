Multiple vehicle crash involving a truck near the old Durban airport causes major traffic jam

Durban – Traffic was backed up near old Durban airport, near Isipingo, after a truck and multiple cars were involved in an accident on Wednesday morning. Durban metro police were at the scene diverting traffic.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens said the accident took place on the N2 near the M4 split. Motorists heading north on the N2 towards Durban were diverted to the M4 and then back on to the N2 north. Stevens said no injuries had been reported and police were still clearing away the wreckage.

“There was a truck and multi-vehicle pile-up this morning. The traffic is backlogged with very slow movement. “We are looking at another 30 minutes or so before salvaging, then the roadway will be open,” Stevens said. In another incident on Wednesday morning, four people were killed in a crash involving a taxi and bakkie on the N2.

IOL previously reported the crash happened between the Umvoti Toll and Stanger, heading north. Emergency services representative Paul Herbst said the four people who died were inside a minibus taxi. “The bakkie had allegedly stopped in the roadway, when it was rear-ended by a truck. Eight workers on the back of the bakkie were ejected on impact and sustained injuries,” he said.

