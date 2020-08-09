’My mom takes care of anyone and everyone she can’

IOL reader Jade Hendriks has nominated her mom for our #SheIsMyRock competition. Read her tribute below: My mom is a woman who deserves so much. She gets up at 7 every morning and takes care of an entire community and her own children, by serving porridge and lunch every day. Some days she does it without the help of anyone, serving up to 200 people. She makes sure her own children are taken care of and those who aren’t her own. She supports other females and people, who wouldn't always show support towards her. She always uplifts, encourages and compliments other women, seeking nothing in return. She takes care of anyone and everyone she can, always trying to help and not to say no. No matter how she is treated, she will always continue to smile and show compassion towards everyone. She is never really seen for her hard work and she chooses not to, but she deserves it. She gives love, care and hard work to everyone and not just her family.

She is a strong woman and I am proud to be her daughter. She prays every day for her family and anyone/everyone else in this world. She has taught me how to be a woman, sometimes without her even knowing it.

I strive to be like my mom one day. This is why, I would love to nominate her as my hero.

Jade Hendriks

