Mzansi reacts to Podcast and Chill’s attempt to tout the DA

Durban – One of South Africa’s most widely viewed and controversial podcasts, Podcast and Chill, has received mixed reactions on the internet after touting the DA’s political regime. In a video clip which has since been pinned to the top of the DA’s Twitter handle, Mac G – one of the show's hosts – asks his co-host Sol Phenduka if it is time to “give the DA a chance”.

The segment was viewed over 100 000 times. Mac G goes on to say: “Don’t you think the infrastructure would be better in the whole country? Don’t you think the quality of life would be better? “The DA, if they would be in power, then we wouldn’t have things like load shedding. Our infrastructure would be better, our roads would work. Things would work,” MacG said in the video, which is evidently cut to a certain point.

🤷🏽‍♂️ "Is it not time that we give the DA a chance? ...we wouldn't have things like loadshedding" - MacG



Siyavuma Chillers, the quality of life would be better.



🏆Gauteng's top-performing municipality is run by the DA. 71% of Western Cape households get their income from salaries. pic.twitter.com/ko06MSiu1p — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 26, 2022 But the country was divided over his sentiments, with some social media saying he should stick to asking celebrities questions about their sex lives instead. Twitter user Trevor Kamoto said: “The same DA that wants beggars to pay rent in Cape Town? The same DA that has cancelled free services for the poor & elderly in Ekurhuleni? The same DA pushing for privatisation of energy beyond the reach of ordinary SAns? Are you talking about THAT DA.” One user said that the DA is “quite capable” but doubts the party because of Helen Zille’s alleged racist antics.

“We do recognise that contribution as black people and know for a fact that the DA is quite capable. The problem is people like Hello Zille who are publicly racist. Now we cannot accept it unfortunately,” said Bayanda Gumede. Just my 2c on this. All the blacks townships are dragged backwards by our own(black people) through littering, shacks , destroying infrastructure and crime. This is my view and not associated to any political party. We running away from the twnships bcz we scared of other blacks. — Wara M🇿🇦 (@WaraM_ZA) July 27, 2022 One user commented on the quality of life in Cape Town, suggesting it was safer than other cities across the country. “Just come here to Cape Town, you can go to any ATM in town without fear of getting robbed. You can answer a call anywhere and you can carry a laptop anywhere; there’s security everywhere without police. Taxi rank has its own security. This is like another country in SA,” said user Phastarico.

We are not fooled by the MacGs and Nhlanhla Lux's of this world who attended private model c schools with whites



Capetown and the western Cape ruled by the D.A still has the same living conditions as during APARTHEID



It's called POST-APARTHEID APARTHEID now👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾



Watch 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0fjC5Ysn6t — Bhambatha the Rebel (@GambathaT) July 27, 2022 The townships in Western Cape are like other townships in @MYANC run municipalities. Both, @MYANC and @Our_DA, despise black South Africans. This is why @Our_DA will always be perceived as a "white organisation"! Rather vote for a truly organic multiracial party - @Action4SA — Zandisile (@ZandySeal) July 26, 2022 I've come across black people who would rather live and die hungry and poor than vote for any party they consider white as that is seen a betrayal of the forebearers, Black people suffered but in the end 'reconciliation' only addressed white fears and not black pain and anger. — Mo (@Mo_Tsetsana) July 26, 2022

😅 Ja ne, now we're talking about giving out chances to run a country. A common problem that all SA parties have is this, lack of youth in important positions promotes lack of innovation and new ideas. — Unpopulark (@Unpopularkk) July 28, 2022 I wont lie DA has better administration waay more than ANC. However look i.e here in Cape Town eKasi ay shame we on our own, Drains, Infrastructure dololo.If you listened to the Popdcast @AYAPROW_BIGGFUN did explain , Yes DA would run the country smoothly but for black People. — Taka Phananku (@GobhaNicholas) July 28, 2022 Tshwane gave DA a chance in 2016 and ended up with the EFF resulting in major deterioration of the Metro. Reality is that the DA will never have a 51% majority in another Metro or province. The DA have to up their coalition game. — Koos Grove (@grove_koos) July 27, 2022