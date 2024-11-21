Mzansi women are landing senior leadership roles nearly a year earlier than expected, new research reveals

A recent survey conducted by 1st for Women as part of its campaign to celebrate ‘fearless firsts’ reveals that South African women are rising above societal pressures, defying outdated expectations, and breaking glass ceilings despite societal odds. The survey, involving nearly 1,000 women from The Village Facebook Community, found that a staggering 60% of women feel societal pressure to meet milestones by a certain age. Almost three-quarters (74%) believe that women face greater pressure than men to “have it all”.

Furthermore, the survey underscores the persistence of systemic barriers in the workplace. More than two-thirds (69%) say men receive more workplace opportunities, nearly 73% believe the glass ceiling still exists, and a similar percentage (72%) say men are treated with greater respect professionally. Family and caregiving responsibilities also remain a significant obstacle for 42% of women. The modern South African woman is not defined by these statistics however. Instead the stats are being used as a motivating factor to succeed on their own terms.

An impressive 81% of women reject societal expectations as outdated, calling for a redefinition of life milestones as we know them. This mindset has translated into impressive achievements. Women are landing senior leadership roles by the age of 33 on average, nearly a year earlier than expected. They are buying their first cars at 25 and first homes by 30, proving their commitment to financial independence.

Over half (52%) are prioritising career fulfilment over traditional milestones like marriage and children. For these women, success is no longer tied to societal expectations but encompasses more personal aspirations. Markers of fulfilment now include: Happiness and contentment (96%)

Continuous learning (94%) Financial independence (92%) The ability to afford their desired lifestyle (82%)