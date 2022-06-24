N3 Toll management warns motorists of congestion and inclement weather ahead of school holidays

Durban - As schools break for the winter holiday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists using the N3 national freeway against possible inclement weather conditions and increased congestion along the road. The N3TC said that motorists should be prepared to face high winds, mist and freezing temperatures along most parts of the route.

Cold fronts sweeping through parts of the country may pose a risk for drivers as roads become slippery due to icy conditions in high lying areas on the N3. With an increase in the number of road users expected due to the school holiday, the N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra, said drivers should try as much as possible to travel during the day. In addition to the inclement weather and influx of road users, Dhoogra said the risk of veld fires between July to October increases as well, and urged motorists to report smoke or veld fires.

“Drivers are advised to pay attention to changing road and weather conditions and to adapt their driving styles accordingly. Remember to slow down, increase following distances, and switch headlights on, especially when visibility is poor or roads are wet; take extra care in construction zones and around crash scenes. “Motorists can assist emergency services by being ready for any eventuality. Ensure that you have extra blankets, food, refreshments, a torch and emergency medication in your vehicle. These items may help to keep you safe and comfortable in the event of an emergency,” Dhoogra said. ““If you have no choice but to travel at night, we urge you to exercise caution, to plan your routes carefully, and to only stop at service stations or truck stops. It is also a good idea to let others know which route you are taking and when you should be expected at your destination,” she added.

According to the N3TC, 490 crashes were reported between January and May 2022. 63% of these crashes were reportedly due to driver negligence. Speeding and drivers losing control were identified as the main cause of crashes. On Thursday, one person sustained fatal injuries and two people minor injuries, after a truck and four vehicles were involved in a crash along the N3 near Pietermaritzburg.

