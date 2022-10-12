Naledi Pandor in South Korea as Pretoria seeks to elevate trade relations with Seoul

Pretoria – Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Dr Naledi Pandor, is in South Korea where she is co-chairing the inaugural South Africa-Korea Joint Co-operation Commission (JCC) with her Korean counterpart, Dr Park Jin. On the sidelines of the meeting, Pandor has met with captains of big business, including representatives of business chambers in South Korea, officially referred to as the Republic of Korea (ROK).

“Our two countries have thus far concluded 17 bilateral agreements, ranging from air transport, protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation, science and technology, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, ICT, vocational training, and energy,” said Pandor in Seoul. “Furthermore, holding this first ministerial Joint Co-operation Commission is indeed another milestone in our relationship.” International Relations Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor in South Korea. l DIRCO This year marks the 30th anniversary of South Africa and the Republic of Korea’s diplomatic relations, which were formally established on December 1, 1992.

“We wish to congratulate our two countries on this milestone and hope for better and stronger relations long after the 30th celebrations,” said Pandor. “As a country, we deeply value our partnership. While formal relations date back to 1992, we do not forget that historically, our contact can be traced back as far as the Korean War of 1950-53, when the 2nd Fighter Squadron of the then South African Air Force (SAAF) was part of South Africa’s contribution to the United Nations Command with a total of 826 South Africans who fought in Korea, with over 40 casualties.” She said the fallen heroes were honoured at a section of the new Korean Cultural Centre in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

Since 1992, Pandor said the engagements had strengthened across all sectors of co-operation. “We celebrate this 30th year commemoration with our economic partnership forming a strong foundation of our relations. South Africa is the Republic of Korea’s largest trading partner in Africa, while the Republic of Korea is South Africa’s fourth largest trading partner in Asia,” said Pandor. Trade between South Africa and the Republic of Korea is continuing to show an upward trajectory despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 “and reflects a solid positive trade balance”.

Pandor said South Africa was proud to count on the government of the Republic of Korea and its private sector as partners in Pretoria’s efforts directed at the post-pandemic economic recovery. “In this regard, our president and his economic team, working closely with our ambassadors and missions abroad, have been working hard at advancing our trade and investment relations for mutual benefit across a broad range of economic activities,” she said. “What stands out in particular over the last few years is the timely support of donations made during the height of Covid from the Republic of Korea to South Africa, the region and the continent. This material support at a time of need will never be forgotten.”