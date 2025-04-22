‘Narrating History’: Acclaimed spanish author Javier Moro to visit Cape Town for literary dialogue

Renowned Spanish author Javier Moro is set to visit Cape Town for a literary and cultural event that promises deep insights into historical storytelling and global ties. The public event, hosted by the Consulate General of Spain and the University of Cape Town’s School of Languages and Literatures, will take place at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on April 23 at 4pm.

Moro, a celebrated novelist best known for blending narrative and history, will engage attendees in a conversation about his life’s work, the literary process, and his profound connection to South Africa. "Narrating history is a way of understanding the present,” Moro is expected to tell his audience as he revisits his extensive career and his ties to the country. A highlight of his connection to South Africa is his role in researching "A Rainbow in the Night: The Tumultuous Birth of South Africa", authored by his late uncle, Dominique Lapierre.

"His deep engagement with South African history during this research established lasting ties with the nation, making this visit particularly meaningful," said the Consulate General of Spain. Moro is also the author of several acclaimed works including The Red Sari (2013), Passion India (2005), Mi Pecado (2018), and Nos Quieren Muertos (2023). His literary themes often focus on history and culture, particularly India, earning him a global readership.

Spanish Language Day, which falls on the same date as the Cape Town event, honours the legacy of Miguel de Cervantes and celebrates the global influence of Spanish literature. Moro’s visit forms part of this celebration and will continue the next day with a second engagement at Stellenbosch University’s Neelsie Cinema on April 24 at 5.30pm, hosted in partnership with the university’s Department of Modern Foreign Languages. Supported by the Spanish Embassy, the Consulate General of Spain in Cape Town, UCT, Stellenbosch University, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, and ACESDA, the visit underscores the strong literary and cultural bonds between Spain and South Africa.