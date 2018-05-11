GATHERING DUST: A MyCiTi bus depot in Green Point. Unions are refusing to accept a pay offer of 8.75% for this year and 8.25% for next year, because they say the offer would mean dropping other demands, which include, among others, full pay for dual drivers and payment relating to night shift. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The crippling bus drivers strike will continue as employees refuse to accept an increase that is not backdated.

Unions representing bus drivers met on Friday to discuss the employers' 9% offer in the first year and 8% in the following year.

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim announced that bus drivers accepted the employer's offer but want the increase backdated to April 1.

"Workers are resolute that they want the offer backdated to April 1," he said.

Jim said the unions were not in a position to announce the end of the strike.

Other demands including nightshift allowance and payment of dual drivers will be taken to a task team to be set up.

Jim hopes that Numsa and the four other unions involved in the three-week strike will meet employers on Friday night or Saturday morning.

IOL