JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Thursday joined the nation in mourning the death of anti-apartheid struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

General Secretary Alpheus Mlalazi said Madikizela-Mandela’s last demonstration of her caring nature to them was her intervention in the recent taxi violence in Soweto involving Nanduwe and Wata.

“She did not only demand a dialogue between the two conflicting taxi associations but organised a prayer meeting, which she attended despite her failing health,” Mlalazi said.

“Her pulling power brought together churches, taxi leadership, the community and the national minister of transport to pray for peace and prosperity in the taxi industry.”

Mlalazi said the association on Monday, will have a meeting to finalise on their participation during Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.

Madikizela-Mandela died on April 2, in the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness. She was aged 81. Madikizela-Mandela will be buried on April 14 in Johannesburg.

African News Agency/ANA