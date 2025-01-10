Navigating university: the impact of Covid-19 on South Africa’s Matric Class of 2020

Just over four years after matriculating in the first Covid-19 cohort, we speak to people who achieved nine distinctions in the National Senior Certificate examinations from the Class of 2020 about where they are now and how the pandemic shaped their tertiary studies. Sailin Vadivelu, 21, who attended Star College Boys’ High School in Durban and is now a fifth-year medical student at the University of Pretoria (UP), said the new way of learning that resulted from the lockdown during the pandemic gave him a head start with regards to independent learning.

“University work is mainly self-study, especially in the field of medicine, where you have to do a lot of work by yourself. Whether it is reading textbooks or watching YouTube videos to better understand concepts, it all started during Covid,” he said, adding that he lives at a student residence and has to do chores such as cooking and cleaning himself. As a result, Vadivelu said he has received a distinction average in every year of study and placed in the top 20 of his medical residence (House Ukuthula). “Consistency is key. I feel that working ahead of time and being up to date with your work allows you to understand concepts better, and when that test date comes around, it is just revising the work again,” he said.

His advice to matriculants about to enter tertiary study is that adjusting to university will take time. “Take comfort in the fact that you are not alone in your degree; your peers and older students are there to guide you and even older year students who are willing to help.” Lydia Weber, 22, who attended Westville Girls High School and has graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Music from UP, said she has been given the opportunity to further her studies in Paris at a leading music school from September if funds allow. Weber said she was a private music teacher during the last two years of study, and is currently working as a clarinet performer and teacher in Pretoria at various schools and ensembles.

Lydia Weber. Picture: Supplied Weber said learning to be more independent during Covid-19 did help her navigate the last four years at university.

“University is more independent than high school and although I think I would have adjusted quickly either way, it probably helped to have a head start,” she said. Weber said being a matriculant during Covid allowed her to focus on chosen subjects. “I spent a lot more time on some subjects and very little on others, depending on my strengths. A lot of people think they have to study each subject equally hard every single day. But I learnt to focus on my strengths and I think high school learners now can do that too.” Her advice to the Matric Class of 2024, who will soon be entering university, is not to take advice from people who aren’t where you want to go.

“Very often you’ll find everyone wanting to give you advice; some of those people hold on to and ask them to mentor you, others ignore (politely),” said Weber. Fifth-year medical student, Ethan Isaac, 22, who also attended Star College Boys, is currently living in Johannesburg and attending Wits. “I am thoroughly enjoying it.” Isaac said while it was a huge burden to experience his final year of high school during a pandemic, there were some silver linings and valuable lessons to be learned.

“I do believe that Covid did play a role in making us more independent. In a way, I believe it prepared us for the real world. Every one of us planned our matric year down to the finest detail and assumed it would go along that path. However, life does not go that way. There are challenges and trials that ultimately make you a better and more capable person,” he said. Ethan Issac. Picture: Supplied

He said that the pandemic taught them to rely not only on themselves, adding that it is also important to have a great support structure around you. “Covid taught us to adapt to unforeseen circumstances and, personally, it strengthened my faith and brought me closer to God,” said Isaac. Isaac advised this year’s matrics that they are never alone and have friends, parents, and teachers with experience to help them navigate the challenges. “Never give up, even if things don’t go exactly the way you planned. Always remember that others have been through the same trial you are facing or are currently facing.

“Don’t be afraid to seek help and guidance through your journey. If all else fails, always remember to believe in yourself, believe that you can accomplish any goal you set your heart to,” he said. Shreya Gopaulsingh, 22, who attended Queensburg Girls’ High School and has since completed a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at UCT last year, said she will soon start working at engineering consulting company, Zutari. Gopaulsingh agreed that the change in learning during Covid did help her.

She said in university, there is a lot more hands-off learning. “You have to be disciplined and be able to keep yourself on track, which is what happened in our matric year when we didn’t have as much guidance from our teachers because of lockdown.” Shreya Gopaulsingh. Picture: Supplied

Gopaulsingh said that adjustment helped her become more accountable for her own studies rather than relying on educators. “Just being able to take responsibility for your work or be accountable for your work is important because, at the end of the day, your marks are your marks. It’s not your teachers’ marks, your parents’ marks or your friends’ marks; it is yours. So being able to be disciplined to study or to keep yourself on track is your responsibility,” Gopaulsingh advised further matriculants. With regard to those entering university, Gopaulsingh noted that university is different from school in that you are on your own.