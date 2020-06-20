Nearly 5 000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in last 24 hours
Johannesburg - On Saturday , the Health Ministry announced that 4 966 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in South Africa to 92 681 .
The death toll has also increased by 46 to 1877.
"Regrettably, we report a further 46 Covid-19 related deaths - 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," the ministry said.
The current mortality rate nationally is 2,0%. Thus far 50 326 people have recovered from Covid-19, which translates to a national recovery rate of 54,3%
A total of 1 293 608 tests have been completed , of which 33 174 new tests are reported on Saturday.
Provincial statistics
The Western Cape remains the province hardest hit by the pandemic with 50 179 positive case, followed by Gauteng with 18 978 confrmed cases and the Eastern Cape in third place with 14 721 confirmed cases.
Deaths by age
The highest number of fatalities have been reported in people between the agaes of 50 and 69, making up 50.7% of the deaths nationally. So far, children under the age of 19 have fared best, with only three fatalities reported in children under the age of 9 years and 5 fatalties in children aged 10 - 19 years.
At 52% of the total death toll, males are still dying at a slightly higer rate that females who contract Covid-19.