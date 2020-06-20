Nearly 5 000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in last 24 hours

The death toll has also increased by 46 to 1877.

"Regrettably, we report a further 46 Covid-19 related deaths - 11 from Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu Natal and 32 from Western Cape. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," the ministry said.

The current mortality rate nationally is 2,0%. Thus far 50 326 people have recovered from Covid-19, which translates to a national recovery rate of 54,3%

A total of 1 293 608 tests have been completed , of which 33 174 new tests are reported on Saturday.





Provincial statistics





The Western Cape remains the province hardest hit by the pandemic with 50 179 positive case, followed by Gauteng with 18 978 confrmed cases and the Eastern Cape in third place with 14 721 confirmed cases.

All data supplied by the National Department of Health

Deaths by age



