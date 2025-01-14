Nelson Mandela University leads gender transformation in academia

Thirty years after the advent of democracy, gender equity in South Africa’s higher education leadership remains a distant goal. Currently, only seven of the country’s 26 universities are led by women, mirroring a broader African trend where just 41 out of 1,400 universities are headed by women. Professor Brenda Gourley broke barriers as South Africa’s first female Vice-Chancellor in 1994, followed by Dr Mamphela Ramphele at the University of Cape Town in 1996. Yet, these milestones have not translated into widespread transformation.

Despite international commitments, such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, male leadership dominates the upper echelons of academia, a reflection of entrenched societal inequalities. Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in the Eastern Cape has emerged as a leader in gender transformation. Women hold the positions of Vice-Chancellor, Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, and five out of seven faculty deanships. Speaking to SABC News, NMU’s Vice-Chancellor, said that “the institution’s success stems from intentional equity targets. This has not happened by chance," she stated. "We set equity targets and have worked to ensure representation by selecting the best our nation can provide."

Research shows structural challenges disproportionately affect women in academia. The European Institute for Gender Equality notes that women face the dual burden of career demands and family responsibilities, including caregiving, domestic work, and teaching duties. These roles often slow their professional advancement. NMU’s women leaders highlight the importance of authenticity and resilience. The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr Muthwa, said, “Leadership as a woman is to lead as a woman and not try to be a man… bringing care, humility, and courage into leadership.”