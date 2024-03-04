Netizens divided over ‘privileges’ afforded to superfans like ‘Mama Joy’

Mama Joy, whose true name is Joy Chauke, reportedly received R1.3 million from taxpayers to fund a trip to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The well-known sports enthusiast apparently started her spectator ‘career’ over 30 years ago.

Mama Joy was named Sports Fan of the Year at the 2023 Momentum GSports Awards, based to her impressive track record. The celebration honours women who have made their mark in South African and worldwide sport, recognising their achievements in a male-dominated field. However, the allegation that she got over a million rand to go to France has left a sour taste in some netizens’ mouths.

This all began on October 2, 2023, when an X user (previously Twitter), Renaldo Gouws claimed that Mama Joy and another 'superfan' had been transported to France to watch the Rugby World Cup. “I was today years old when I found out that these two are paid by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I am not joking, they are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to ”represent“ South Africa,” he posted. I was today years old when I found out that these two are paid by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I'm not joking, they are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to "represent" South Africa. pic.twitter.com/7INHeEDg9o — Ngamla Gouws 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) October 2, 2023 In another X post, Gouws stated that the department had answered to his Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application for the abroad trip.

“They spent R1,361,000 on two superfans on flights and accommodation alone, and this was just for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. How did they select them? Well, according to the Department, there is not actually an official initiative. “The ‘superfans’ managed to speak to the department at O.R. Tambo on August 28, 2023 (11 days before the tournament started) and asked if they could go. What’s quite strange then is how some of these ‘superfans’ appear to always be at the right place at the right time,” he wrote. Comments on the post included:

“This is why Africa will never be Wakanda. The obsession with hurting white people even though its hurting you more. “This was not a good idea. But the fact it's driving so many of you up the wall makes me happy. The department must do this even with friendly games. “How many South African sports stars are unable to live out their dreams due to lack of funding? But no, rather send ”superfans’ to go and live the lavish lifestyle all over the world.

“All this spending on two individuals while our National Women’s Water Polo Team had to withdraw from the Olympics because of a lack of support from the government. “Meanwhile the whole of South Africa: Please sir, can we have some electricity? ANC Gov: lol no, we need to spend millions to go watch the Rugby. Maybe you’ll get lucky and there won't be load shedding so you can watch it too.” According to News24, the government defended its decision to support the superfans. “The department has supported many South Africans to participate in arts, music and cultural events hosted in various international platforms.