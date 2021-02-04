New Covid-19 cases, deaths decrease in SA

Cape Town – The number of new Covid-19 cases identified in the country has dropped below the 4 000 mark. The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases stands at 1 466 767 after 3 751 new cases were reported on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. A total of 4 058 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday. There have been a further 261 Covid-19 deaths (there were 398 on Wednesday): KwaZulu-Natal 56, Gauteng 53, Eastern Cape 44, North West 42, Western Cape 41, Free State 12, Limpopo 11 and Northern Cape 2. This brings the total number of deaths to 45 605. The number of recoveries have increased to 1 327 186, representing a recovery rate of 90.5%. The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 8 400 319, with 31 032 new tests recorded since the last report.

The Health Department is conducting a survey among healthcare workers to gauge how they feel about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The department, which has partnered with Unicef, put out a notice on social media platforms earlier this week, urging health-care workers to participate in the survey.

“With the upcoming rollout of the vaccine programme, the survey will help us understand what health-care workers think and feel about the vaccine. It is an opportunity to address questions and concerns,” the department said.

The Malatsi family gathered on December 29 in the small village of Tafelkop, near Groblersdal, Limpopo, to pay their last respects at the funeral of 80-year-old Mike Malatsi. His cause of death was unknown.

Five days after his funeral, another Malatsi family member died from Covid-19 in hospital in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. Since then the Malatsis have buried another five family members, all of whom died from Covid-19, while at least 10 others have tested positive.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of Indian children aged between 10 and 17 may have already contracted Covid-19, according to a government serological survey released on Thursday, higher than the 21.5% of the overall population found to have been infected.

