New Covid-19 cases in SA drop below 4 000 mark

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A total of 3 313 new Covid-19-related cases were recorded in South Africa on Monday, with 43 more deaths. This after the country registered 4 645 new Covid-19 cases and 139 deaths on Sunday. The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases stood at 817 878 on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. The Free State recorded nine more deaths, Gauteng two, KwaZulu-Natal five, Northern Cape one and the Western Cape 26, which brings the total to 22 249 deaths. The number of recoveries has risen to 745 750. A cumulative 5 611 915 tests have been completed, of which 19 252 have been conducted since the last report.

Data supplied by the Department of Health

Despite warnings of a Covid-19 resurgence and that large gatherings should be avoided, Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell confirmed on Monday that several parties had been held along the Garden Route and in the Central Karoo.

These included a “Cooler Box Festival in Ladismith in the Central Karoo” and a private matric party in Knysna. Both have led to “multiple infections”.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Rage Festivals say all events planned for 2020 and 2021 have been postponed until further notice after a Covid-19 superspreading event at Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal.

“For now, all further Rage Festival events have been postponed until further notice as we consult with relevant officials and stakeholders.

“We are devastated that despite all efforts before and during the festival and at all Rage-controlled venues, some attendees still contracted Covid-19.

“We are complying fully with all authorities and stakeholders and will continue to do so,” said spokesperson Darren Sandras.

Patrons at three taverns in Motherwell, a Covid-19 hot spot, in Nelson Mandela Bay ignored Covid-19 regulations at the weekend, potentially putting hundreds of people at risk of infection.

One tavern was fined R3 000 for selling alcohol and operating after the new curfew, which runs from 10pm to 4am.

IOL