New Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak in KZN prompts urgent biosecurity call

The Ministry of Agriculture has urged livestock owners to maintain strict biosecurity and adhere to movement protocols to curb the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) after a combined total of more than 200 outbreaks in the Eastern Cape and the majority in KwaZulu-Natal. Ministry spokesperson Joylene Van Wyk said full compliance could result in a noticeable reduction of viral load after 28 days.

“As reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), KwaZulu-Natal has experienced 165 outbreaks of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD). Eighteen of these have been closed, with 147 still active.” Van Wyk said signs of continued virus activity persist in an enlarged Disease Management Area (DMA), which was declared on March 17, 2025, where strict measures are in place to control and prevent the spread of animal diseases. According to reports, the DMA was first declared in 2021, and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen recently extended the boundaries of this area following new cases being detected in Newcastle, northern KZN.

The Ministry stated that a new outbreak has been confirmed in Bergville, which is outside the recently declared DMA. “Traceback suggests the infection originated from within the extended DMA boundaries before the declaration was made,” stated Van Wyk, adding that two additional suspect cases outside the DMA are under investigation and all these locations have been quarantined. According to Van Wyk, surveillance and vaccination efforts are being intensified within affected zones and a 10 km radius around infected locations.

“A meeting was recently held with key stakeholders to finalise the Movement Control Protocol for the DMA, now accessible via the Department’s and KZN Agriculture’s official platforms.” Dewald Olivier, the CEO at Red Meat Industry Services, said that the FMD outbreak in KwaZulu-Natal was serious. Olivier said that the continued spread threatens market access for South African red meat products, particularly in export markets that require strict biosecurity measures. Both commercial and emerging farmers are threatened by the continued spread.

He said the country’s red meat exports depended on maintaining FMD-free zones, adding that further outbreaks could lead to export bans, negatively impacting trade with key international partners. The Ministry said the Eastern Cape has reported 40 outbreaks, with one closed and 39 still open. “One newly reported outbreak was detected through routine surveillance and reported to WOAH, but blood test results indicate past infection only, with no evidence of active viral circulation.

“Ongoing testing on selected properties aims to finalise surveillance efforts within the DMA, with the hope that the results will support the lifting of DMA restrictions in the near future.” Van Wyk said in light of the encouraging results from ongoing surveillance, the Department is now able to introduce targeted relief measures for farmers within the DMA whose herds have consistently tested negative and have not received FMD vaccinations. She said these farms will now be permitted to process milk for local consumption through single pasteurisation, instead of the previously mandated double pasteurisation or UHT treatment.