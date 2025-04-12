New homes to be built for families affected by crater in Nongoma, KZN

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi announced that nine new houses will be built for families in Ophiyaneni, Nongoma, where a recent crater destroyed their homes. MEC Buthelezi made the announcement while visiting the area on Saturday to assess damage and support families affected by the destruction of the giant crater.

The MEC was accompanied by Zululand Mayor Michael Khumalo and Nongoma Mayor Clifford Ndabandaba. Houses will be built in the area through a partnership between the Department, Old Mutual, the Red Cross, the Al Imdaad Foundation, and the Themba Njilo Foundation. The Department said this announcement follows a thorough assessment of the damage undertaken by the MEC, who visited the affected households.

During his visit, Buthelezi discovered that the Mbatha family had lost three of their houses due to the crater, which had also impacted neighbouring properties. The Department said the nine families require relocation due to the impact of the crater. MEC Buthelezi said it is crucial that they respond effectively to the needs of communities in the aftermath of these adverse weather events.

"Our primary concern is to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families, and we deeply appreciate the commitment of our social partners – Old Mutual, the Red Cross, the Al Imdaad Foundation, and the Themba Njilo Foundation – in providing vital support through the construction of these new homes for those displaced by the crater and the provision of immediate relief," he said. Buthelezi promised to return to the area to hand over the sponsored houses to the families. In addition, essential relief supplies were handed over to 100 families in and around Nongoma who have been affected by the recent severe weather conditions, including heavy rains and mudslides.