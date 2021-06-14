New restrictions definitely on the cards: what you can expect

FURTHER Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are on the cards, as the number of daily Covid-19 cases continue its upward trend. Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane hinted about more restrictions, during a recent interview on SABC.

The minster said that with the National Coronavirus Council meeting this week, her department would make recommendations to the National Coronavirus Command Council on further lockdown restrictions. The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), which has been calling for tighter restrictions, has again voiced its concern about an increase in infections. It has called on the government to implement tighter restrictions. MAC said social gatherings were adding to the surge. With the country experiencing what experts call a technical third wave and talks of new restrictions doing the rounds, here's the new restrictions the government will probably introduce:

A move to Alert Level 3 The last time SA was on alert level 3 was last year December and early January, when the country experienced the second wave. With the country having entered the third wave last week, a move to level 3 might be considered. The level 3 lockdown lasted for more than a month and included restrictions around:

A ban on the sale of alcohol. An evening curfew from 9pm to 5am. Closing borders with certain exceptions, among them business and emergency travel.

A ban on most gatherings. The extended closure of schools. Limit on gatherings Currently, the limit on all gatherings is 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors, or 50% of capacity for those too small to safely hold the maximum numbers.

David Makhura, the premier of Gauteng, which has the highest number of positive infections in the country, has pleaded with the government for increased measures. Makhura said: "Level 2, as we know it, currently is not having a sufficient impact. People are going on as if we are really not in the middle of a raging pandemic.” Restricted sales of alcohol In his past address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to announce either a full-on ban or restricted sales of alcohol but did not.