Friday, December 30, 2022

New year, new you? Guaranteed R87m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

Published 55m ago

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba said R87 million Powerball jackpots are up for grabs tonight.

The Powerball jackpot is guaranteed at R55m and the Powerball Plus is guaranteed at R32m.

According to National Lottery Ituba a total of 50 people have become multi-millionaires this year.

“This has been an amazing year for Ithuba. Our winners have come from different parts of the country and have played across our banking platforms, retailers and the National Lottery app,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“We are proud as Ithuba to have changed lives through our games with the hope that we can make more multi-millionaires with the guaranteed jackpots on PowerBall and PowerBall Plus tonight,” she said.

Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisers absolutely free, while winnings are paid directly into the winner’s accounts tax-free.

One of the big Powerball wins this year was a Ballito KZN businessman who won R167m from the February 11 draw.

He spent R150 for his ticket and opted for a quick pick.

The second-highest winner was a Joburg pensioner who won R135m from the November 25 draw.

The player said: “I was so excited when I found that I won, I kept on screaming, ‘I got it! I got it!”

IOL

