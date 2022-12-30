New year, new you? Guaranteed R87m Powerball jackpots up for grabs tonight

The Powerball jackpot is guaranteed at R55m and the Powerball Plus is guaranteed at R32m.

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba said R87 million Powerball jackpots are up for grabs tonight.

According to National Lottery Ituba a total of 50 people have become multi-millionaires this year.

“This has been an amazing year for Ithuba. Our winners have come from different parts of the country and have played across our banking platforms, retailers and the National Lottery app,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“We are proud as Ithuba to have changed lives through our games with the hope that we can make more multi-millionaires with the guaranteed jackpots on PowerBall and PowerBall Plus tonight,” she said.