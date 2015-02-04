News24 apologises for f-bomb tweet
News24 editor-in-chief Andrew Trench says a profanity-laden tweet issued on their @News24 account was posted by a staff member.4 February 2015 | Western Cape
News24 editor-in-chief Andrew Trench says a profanity-laden tweet issued on their @News24 account was posted by a staff member.4 February 2015 | Western Cape
News24 editor-in-chief Andrew Trench says a profanity-laden tweet issued on their @News24 account was posted by a staff member.4 February 2015 | Western Cape